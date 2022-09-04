Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Selma woman killed in Dallas County crash

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma woman was killed in a Dallas County weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

ALEA officials said Tamica Donaldson, 42, was driving a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 85 and Highway 41 when it struck a tree.

According to troopers, Donaldson was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The single-vehicle wreck, which took place about four miles north of Minter, happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers said.

No further details were released as troopers continue their investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Montgomery men killed in Elmore County crash
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Mississippi pastor confesses to killing Alabama man 3 years ago
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Friday Night Football Fever
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 3
All but one classroom at Montgomery Christian School was affected by flooding.
Montgomery school devastated by flooding

Latest News

File image
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
Tuskegee Airmen mobile education resource stops in Montgomery
Tuskegee Airmen mobile education resource stops in Montgomery
Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles
Troy truck driver hits 5 million miles
The City of Birmingham is now up to 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths.
Birmingham breaks 100 homicides this year, including 6 justifiable deaths