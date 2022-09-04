Selma woman killed in Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma woman was killed in a Dallas County weekend crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

ALEA officials said Tamica Donaldson, 42, was driving a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 85 and Highway 41 when it struck a tree.

According to troopers, Donaldson was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The single-vehicle wreck, which took place about four miles north of Minter, happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday, troopers said.

No further details were released as troopers continue their investigation.

