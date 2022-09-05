Brewbaker Primary School teacher calls her son ‘an inspiration’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Oweta Wiley has been teaching kindergarten at Brewbaker Primary School for 23 years. But, before she stepped into the classroom, she was working in management and human resources.

“My son, he was my inspiration. He was struggling at a point in his life in school and I decided to go back and try to help him,” she said.

While helping her son, she found her calling in a classroom full of kindergartners. Mrs. Wiley says a lot has changed over the years.

“The demographics have changed. The curriculum has changed. The students are still lovable,” she said.

It’s those loveable students, hugs and smiles that keep her going each day. She also thanked her coworkers who make each day fun and enjoyable.

“The children come in here every day; they give you a smile when you’re down. They hug you, they love to hug you,” she said. “And my coworkers are the best, we really are a team”.

