‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving WSFA airwaves

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The programming lineup on WSFA is about to change.

NBC’s longest-running series, “Days of Our Lives,” will be moving to the company’s streaming service, Peacock, starting Sept. 12, NBCUniversal announced in August.

Once that happens, WSFA News at Noon will be followed by the game show “25 Words or Less” at 12:30 p.m., then “NBC News Daily.”

The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WSFA 12 News. If you have a question about the change, call the NBC Hotline at 1-855-597-1827.

NBC representatives said new episodes of the fan-favorite drama are scheduled to debut on Peacock. The show’s video library is also available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.

“With a large percentage of the “Days of Our Lives” audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming,” said Mark Lazarus, chairman at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

For September only, Peacock is offering its premium plan for $1.99 a month or $19.99 a year.

