Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement

The ice skating rink at Eastdale Mall is closing.
The ice skating rink at Eastdale Mall is closing.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A big change is coming to Eastdale Mall — namely the removal if its ice skating rink.

The Ice Palace has been a staple of the mall for decades, but the mall’s general manager, Richard Holman, said it’s time for a change. He said they are converting it into a roller skating rink instead.

“We will always be thankful for all the people that had the opportunity to enjoy ice skating at Eastdale Mall,” Holman said in an email to WSFA 12 News.

Besides roller skating, Holman said the new venue will allow for events the ice rink couldn’t accommodate. He cited pickleball, corn hole, roller derby and concerts as examples.

“I really believe it’s going to be a big hit here in Montgomery and surrounding areas,” he said.

There is no word yet on when the new roller rink will be completed.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
The Rizing Starz Childcare Center off South Court Street in Montgomery is facing a lawsuit over...
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
File image
Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

Latest News

Oweta Wiley has been teaching kindergarten at Brewbaker Primary School for 23 years. But,...
Brewbaker Primary School teacher calls her son ‘an inspiration’
File image
Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WSFA 12...
‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving WSFA airwaves
35th annual Alabama State Championship Horse Show held in Montgomery
35th annual Alabama State Championship Horse Show held in Montgomery