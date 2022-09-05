Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A big change is coming to Eastdale Mall — namely the removal if its ice skating rink.

The Ice Palace has been a staple of the mall for decades, but the mall’s general manager, Richard Holman, said it’s time for a change. He said they are converting it into a roller skating rink instead.

“We will always be thankful for all the people that had the opportunity to enjoy ice skating at Eastdale Mall,” Holman said in an email to WSFA 12 News.

Besides roller skating, Holman said the new venue will allow for events the ice rink couldn’t accommodate. He cited pickleball, corn hole, roller derby and concerts as examples.

“I really believe it’s going to be a big hit here in Montgomery and surrounding areas,” he said.

There is no word yet on when the new roller rink will be completed.

