First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms on Labor Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hope you have enjoyed your holiday week so far! Labor Day will look and feel a lot like Saturday and Sunday did... that means the forecast features a mix of sun and clouds along with afternoon highs in the 80s. Not as hot as it could be, but with a ton of moisture in the atmosphere most towns will feel like they are in the 90s. Scattered showers and storms will populate across the area, linger into the afternoon and evening hours but will not bring wet weather to everyone; coverage of rain is near 50%, so make sure to keep that First Alert weather app handy if you plan on being outside at all today.

Rain chances look to lower slightly for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs hovering on either side of 90°. We don’t anticipate any one day being a washout, but scattered pockets of storm activity will form due to the heat and humidity, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.

This weather pattern looks to continue as we move through the entire workweek and even this upcoming next weekend; afternoon highs will warm into the 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with the possibility of and rain and storm each day.

Tropics Update: The NHC continues to track Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl. Thankfully, neither will impact Alabama (or even threaten the United States). Danielle is slowly moving north and east across the Atlantic Ocean while Earl continues its movement northwest, just north of Puerto Rico. The forecasted path of Earl has it staying in the Atlantic Ocean, generally moving just south of Bermuda, strengthening as a Hurricane as it treks across the Atlantic Ocean.

The NHC is also watching a tropical wave forming off the coast of Africa... that area is given a 30% chance of development over the next 5 days. The average peak to the Atlantic Tropical Hurricane Season is right around the corner (September 10th) so it’s no surprise that we have multiple systems to track!

