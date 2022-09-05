Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver.

Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prattville police at 595-0208.

