Hit-and-run driver sought by Prattville police

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver.

Details are limited, but police said the vehicle left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Gin Shop Hill Road around 7:25 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prattville police at 595-0208.

