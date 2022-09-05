Legacy of Tuskegee Airmen honored at Red Tails Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee and Fort Valley State wrapped up the second annual Red Tails Classic Sunday night at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.

Many came out to the capital city for the game. For the early arrivers, organizers put on the Boeing fan fest.

It was a chance to learn more about the men who inspired the name of the Red Tails Classic, the famed Tuskegee Airmen.

“The Tuskegee Airmen were segregated air core,” said Eric Palmer, president of Red Tails, Inc.

Palmer developed a passion for the air force after learning he had friends and relatives that were pilots.

In 2017, he began traveling across the country to share a true achievement for the Black community, especially the 15,000 people that made up the force.

“(For those of) us that support the Tuskegee Airmen, we call it an experience,” Palmer said. “The government, when they started it, called it an experiment. We have to continue to tell the history and the legacy of those that challenge the system.”

While many fans were knowledgeable about the history behind the Red Tails Classic, we checked to see what the younger ones knew.

“Yes, I have been to the play before here and it’s really fun,” said one fan.

And what better way to learn and celebrate at a football game like the Red Tails Classic.

Other organizations, like the Tuskegee History Center, were also enlightening people about the history of the Tuskegee Airmen as well as other topics.

