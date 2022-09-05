Local men’s club, church hold Labor Day fundraising cookouts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Millbrook Men’s Club and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church held their annual cookouts to raise money for local causes.

The men’s club does this every Fourth of July and Labor Day. Brannon Bowman, president of the Millbrook Men’s Club, says they take care of all local needs with every penny they earn from these events, like donating to the public library, sports groups and even providing educational scholarships.

New this year is a bake sale to support the Stanhope Elmore High School Pride of Millbrook marching band.

Band President Stephanie Schroeder says mothers of band students got together to have the bake sale.

One of Montgomery’s longest-running Labor Day traditions continues at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The Rev. Paul Lundberg says this event was created in the 1930s.

“It started back in the 1930s by the Greek immigrant community who founded this parish, and they were hard-working people and Labor Day was one of the few days they got off,” said Lundberg.

All proceeds will go towards running the church. Any extra funds will go to those in need.

Both the men’s group and the Greek Orthodox church are proud these cookouts and bake sales still run today and that they were able to give back even during the pandemic.

