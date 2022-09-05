Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Local men’s club, church hold Labor Day fundraising cookouts

Labor Day Bake Sale
Labor Day Bake Sale(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Millbrook Men’s Club and Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church held their annual cookouts to raise money for local causes.

The men’s club does this every Fourth of July and Labor Day. Brannon Bowman, president of the Millbrook Men’s Club, says they take care of all local needs with every penny they earn from these events, like donating to the public library, sports groups and even providing educational scholarships.

New this year is a bake sale to support the Stanhope Elmore High School Pride of Millbrook marching band.

Band President Stephanie Schroeder says mothers of band students got together to have the bake sale.

One of Montgomery’s longest-running Labor Day traditions continues at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. The Rev. Paul Lundberg says this event was created in the 1930s.

“It started back in the 1930s by the Greek immigrant community who founded this parish, and they were hard-working people and Labor Day was one of the few days they got off,” said Lundberg.

All proceeds will go towards running the church. Any extra funds will go to those in need.

Both the men’s group and the Greek Orthodox church are proud these cookouts and bake sales still run today and that they were able to give back even during the pandemic.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
The Rizing Starz Childcare Center off South Court Street in Montgomery is facing a lawsuit over...
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
File image
Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

Latest News

Political candidate forum to be held at Alabama Florida Football Classic
The ice skating rink at Eastdale Mall is closing.
Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement
Oweta Wiley has been teaching kindergarten at Brewbaker Primary School for 23 years. But,...
Brewbaker Primary School teacher calls her son ‘an inspiration’
File image
Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run