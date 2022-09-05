Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday evening.

Police responded to the hit-and-run in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. A witness at the scene told police that the driver continued north on Gin Shop Hill Road in the direction of 4th Street after the incident. The witness also gave a description of the vehicle.

Police say the pedestrian, a 23-year-old Prattville resident, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The pedestrian’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prattville police at 334-595-0208.

