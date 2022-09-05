Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are looking for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday evening.

Police responded to the hit-and-run in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road just before 7:30 p.m. A witness at the scene told police that the driver continued north on Gin Shop Hill Road in the direction of 4th Street after the incident. The witness also gave a description of the vehicle.

Police say the pedestrian, a 23-year-old Prattville resident, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. The pedestrian’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prattville police at 334-595-0208.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
The Rizing Starz Childcare Center off South Court Street in Montgomery is facing a lawsuit over...
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Police believe missing Eliza Fletcher ‘suffered serious injury’
Police say a 4-year-old child died after falling from a third-floor balcony at a Florida resort.
Child, 4, dies in fall from balcony at Fla. resort

Latest News

The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WSFA 12...
‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving WSFA airwaves
35th annual Alabama State Championship Horse Show held in Montgomery
35th annual Alabama State Championship Horse Show held in Montgomery
Legacy of Tuskegee Airmen honored at Red Tails Classic
Legacy of Tuskegee Airmen honored at Red Tails Classic
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center