Tuskegee falls to Fort Valley State 21-6 in Red Tails Classic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers fell to the Fort Valley State Wildcats in the second annual Red Tails Classic at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Sunday night.

The Wildcats were first to score a touchdown in the nationally televised game as quarterback Kelvin Durham completed a 10-yard rush with 9:16 left in the first quarter. The Golden Tigers remained scoreless in the quarter.

Fort Valley State made it on the scoreboard with another TD in the second quarter of the game. Running back Emanuel Wilson scored a three-yard rush with 9:33 remaining.

Tuskegee joined the scoring action and put points on the board minutes later. Wide receiver Jordan Ogletree caught a pass from quarterback Ryan Nettles to make a 10-yard touchdown run with 6:40 left in the second quarter. The field attempt was blocked, making the TD the Golden Tigers’ only score in the game.

Wilson again returned with another TD for the Wildcats in the fourth quarter. With 11:34 remaining, he completed an 87-yard rush.

The Wildcats picked up their first win in the annual game, beating the Golden Tigers 21-6.

This marked the first game as head coach for Tuskegee’s Reginald Ruffin.

Tuskegee (0-1) will travel to Virginia next Saturday to face off Hampton University at 5 p.m.

