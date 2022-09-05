UAB researcher’s family pleads for answers in his shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been more than three months since UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was killed in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham.

Investigators are still trying to figure out who did it.

Westbrook’s family is pleading for someone to come forward with information. Along with Crime Stoppers, they are offering a $20,000 reward.

Investigators say this video shows the suspect.

Surveillance video released in Birmingham homicide case SOURCE: Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama

According to Birmingham Police, Westbrook was walking his dog on May 23 around 11 p.m., when he was shot on 54th Street N.

Bob Copus with Crimestoppers is asking the community to step up and not just leave it up to the police to find the shooter.

Copus, the Executive Director for Crime Stoppers Metro Alabama, said, “There are things that happen in our community that we are all shocked and disgusted by, and until the community comes together and does something, it’s going to continue, and that’s why Crime Stoppers allows the community to talk.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You can remain anonymous.

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.