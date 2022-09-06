Advertise
1 dead in Monday night shooting near downtown Montgomery

Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old was found shot to death late Monday...
Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old was found shot to death late Monday night near downtown Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old was found shot to death late Monday night near downtown Montgomery.

Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 500 block of Percy Street around 10:40 p.m. where they found the victim, later identified as Takata Floyd.

Floyd was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting. No motive or suspect was immediately clear.

Anyone with any information related to this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.

