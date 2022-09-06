Alabama National Fair set to start on Oct. 7 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It won’t be long until the funnel cakes are frying and the fair rides are flying! The Alabama National Fair rolls into Montgomery in less than 30 days.

On Tuesday, the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery held a luncheon to celebrate the kickoff and to thank sponsors, like WSFA 12 News, for supporting the fair as it enters its 69th year of fun and funds to benefit the community. The Kiwanis Club donates all proceeds from the fair to area charities.

“The great day is starting fair, the other great day is the day we give away money,” explained Scott Williams with the Kiwanis Club. “And we’ve had a terrific number of people who have been so participatory and, and then those that we give money to, they come back and tell us how beneficial it is to so many people. That’s the heartwarming side.”

The fair starts on Oct. 7 with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and runs through through Oct. 16.

For safety reasons, organizers has implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fair grounds at Garrett Coliseum. A clear bag policy will also be in effect.

For more information on schedules and ticket information, click here.

