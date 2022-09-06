DA: Mississippi murder suspect caught in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man wanted for murder in another state is now in custody in Alabama, according to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Jackson said 22-year-old Edward Leon Bush Jr., of Greenwood, Mississippi, was captured in Dallas County Sunday. Bush is wanted on a murder charge out of Mississippi. He is also suspected of stealing a vehicle in Hale County on Sept. 1.

Jackson said Bush was found Sunday morning on Highway 80 at mile marker 74, between Selma and Marion Junction. He was trying to flag down a ride when he was arrested, the district attorney said.

Bush was reportedly first seen in Dallas County Thursday when he stopped at the Country Store in Marion Junction to get gas for the stolen vehicle. According to Jackson, Bush fled into the woods when officers approached.

Bush is expected to be in a Dallas County courtroom Tuesday to discuss extradition.

