Eastdale Mall GM discusses ice rink’s replacement with roller skating rink

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Ice Palace, a staple of Eastdale Mall, has been open for 46 years but will soon give way to a roller skating rink instead.

Mall general manager Richard Holman calls it a business decision. He says the cost of keeping the rink open was just becoming too expensive.

“We’re thankful for every person that was able to come out and ice skate and be a part of this, but times have changed,” said Holman.

Holeman says a roller skating rink should bring in more traffic, allowing more people to make new memories.

“The people can come, they bring their family, let their kids roller skate. They can shop and eat in the food court and have a great day,” said Holeman.

He says a surface that’s not made of ice would also be more versatile and would be able to host other activities, like concerts and even boxing matches.

As for the teachers who taught ice skating lessons, some have thought about teaching roller skating instead.

The mall has yet to announce when the new roller skating rink will open. Demolition of the old rink has already begun.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.