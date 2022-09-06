Week 3 Fever Athlete of the Week nominees announced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every Monday during the 6 p.m. newscast, the WSFA 12 News sports team announces three nominees for the Fever Athlete of the Week award. Then it’s up to Fever Country to determine the winner! Watch the highlight videos, then vote! We’ll announce the winner Thursday during our 6 p.m. newscast.

The Week 3 nominees are Anthony Rogers of Pike Road, Christian Johnson of G.W. Carver, and Nate Rogers of Wetumpka.

The weekly winners so far for 2022:

Week 1: Brantley quarterback Jayden Parks - Parks was 11 for 17 had 251 yards and threw for five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ Week 1 win over Luverne.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.