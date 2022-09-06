Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Week 3 Fever Athlete of the Week nominees announced

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every Monday during the 6 p.m. newscast, the WSFA 12 News sports team announces three nominees for the Fever Athlete of the Week award. Then it’s up to Fever Country to determine the winner! Watch the highlight videos, then vote! We’ll announce the winner Thursday during our 6 p.m. newscast.

The Week 3 nominees are Anthony Rogers of Pike Road, Christian Johnson of G.W. Carver, and Nate Rogers of Wetumpka.

Click here to cast your vote

The weekly winners so far for 2022:

Week 1: Brantley quarterback Jayden Parks - Parks was 11 for 17 had 251 yards and threw for five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ Week 1 win over Luverne.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
The Rizing Starz Childcare Center off South Court Street in Montgomery is facing a lawsuit over...
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife.
Woman charged after deadly Montgomery stabbing
The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WSFA 12...
‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving WSFA airwaves
The ice skating rink at Eastdale Mall is closing.
Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement

Latest News

Week 3 Fever Star Athlete of the Week nominees announced
Week 3 Fever Athlete of the Week nominees announced
Tuskegee falls to Fort Valley State 21-6 in Red Tails Classic
Tuskegee falls to Fort Valley State 21-6 in Red Tails Classic
Huntingdon falls to Linfield Wildcats 41-34
Huntingdon falls to Linfield Wildcats 41-34
Friday Night Football Fever Week 3: Lanier vs. Jeff Davis
Friday Night Football Fever Week 3: Lanier vs. Jeff Davis