First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible late week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late this week into this weekend.

It won’t rain heavily everywhere, but there will definitely be high rain coverage and embedded heavy downpours. These downpours -- depending on where they develop -- will be capable of causing some flooding.

Heavy rainfall will be possible across the region late this week into this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Friday has the highest overall coverage of rain, but late Thursday and this weekend will bring showers, downpours and some thunderstorms too. Just not as much as what Friday will bring.

An abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture will stream northward and interact with a stalled frontal boundary near the coast. This will send plenty of rain showers, downpours and thunderstorms into the Southeast. Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee will see the heaviest rain as it looks now. Totals upwards of 3-6″ are expected wherever the heaviest rain falls.

Rain totals of 1-3" are likely for all of Central and South Alabama through Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

In Alabama the totals will be highest in eastern and southern parts of the state. That’s where a solid 2-4″ is expected through the beginning of next week. As is always the case with rain in this part of the country, there will be some spots that see much more than what’s forecast. So don’t be surprised if some locations see more than 2-4″ between late this week and Monday morning.

It’s those areas where flooding will be a concern. Wherever the heaviest rain ends up falling there could be some flash flooding and river flooding.

The exact corridor of heaviest rain and highest flood risk is shifting with each model run that comes in, so the forecast is not set in stone yet. However, Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and parts of the Carolinas may end up in the “sweet spot” and get the most rainfall. We will provide additional updates to this forecast all week long, so be sure to check back for updates.

