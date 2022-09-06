Increasing rain chances this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some ups and downs are ahead in the rain chance department. Today will be more of a down with most staying dry, but more rain is coming. Later tomorrow will bring a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms as a front pushes through. Coverage is around 40% as we see it now. Many will again stay pretty quiet.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs near 90 today. Only a slight chance of a shower. (WSFA 12 News)

Then comes a pretty solid push of deep tropical moisture for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend. That push of moisture will come in tandem with an area of low pressure and a front to allow for high September rain chances from Thursday thru Sunday.

Even with the pattern looking highly supportive of rain -- including some heavy rain -- it will not rain the entire time during that stretch. It will rain solidly in nearly every location, but some breaks are likely to be in the mix.

Rain chances increase as the week ends. (WSFA 12 News)

Rain chances are running mainly in the 50-80% range for this period. Not everyone will see heavy rain, but there will certainly be areas that do. Tropical downpours are going to be mixed in, and this could lead to some flooding concerns due to the ground being wet.

It’s impossible to tell you where the heaviest rain and flood risk will be at this point, but the risk is there. Those east of I-65 may wind up with the highest chance of seeing heavier rainfall. The chance of rain and some storms will remain Monday and Tuesday, but coverage comes down quite substantially.

Temperatures comes down this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Highs will continue to be near normal near 90 degrees through Thursday before coming down for Friday and the weekend. Highs should hang in the lower to perhaps middle 80s then, but it will depend on how much rain falls and if any sun pops out.

No noticeable changes in the overnights or the mugginess are on the way over the next week. We’ll maintain the muggy feel and this will keep lows at or just above 70 degrees every night. If you are wanting some positive news regarding this, we do see the potential for a drop in humidity and overnight lows to drop below 70 next week. It’s not set in stone, but it’s a possibility!

