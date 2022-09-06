Man charged with assault after victim shot multiple times

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a man was shot multiple times Saturday.

According to court records, Javius Thomas is charged with assault first-degree.

An arrest affidavit indicates Thomas was charged following a shooting in the 2500 block of Lower Wetumpka Road around 10 p.m.

Details on the victim’s condition have not been publicly released, but court records say he was shot in both arms and his chest.

Following his arrest, Thomas was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $30,000 bail.

