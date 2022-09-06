Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man charged with assault after victim shot multiple times

According to court records, Javius Thomas is charged with assault first-degree.
According to court records, Javius Thomas is charged with assault first-degree.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect after a man was shot multiple times Saturday.

According to court records, Javius Thomas is charged with assault first-degree.

An arrest affidavit indicates Thomas was charged following a shooting in the 2500 block of Lower Wetumpka Road around 10 p.m.

Details on the victim’s condition have not been publicly released, but court records say he was shot in both arms and his chest.

Following his arrest, Thomas was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $30,000 bail.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
The Rizing Starz Childcare Center off South Court Street in Montgomery is facing a lawsuit over...
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WSFA 12...
‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving WSFA airwaves
The ice skating rink at Eastdale Mall is closing.
Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement
File image
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn
Three arrested on burglary and theft charges in Auburn
Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife.
Woman charged after deadly Montgomery stabbing
Heavy rainfall will be possible across the region late this week into this weekend.
First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible late week
Alabamians are being encouraged to serve their community and volunteer as poll workers ahead of...
Alabamians asked to serve community as poll workers