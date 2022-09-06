Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man survives 11 days floating on ocean in freezer

Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank. As it went down,...
Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank. As it went down, he saw the floating cooler and jumped inside. He survived for 11 days before being rescued.(Source: Record TV via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Brazilian man floated in a freezer in the ocean for 11 days, surviving without food or water, before being rescued.

Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues told Record TV he was on a fishing trip in August when his boat sank off the coast of northern Brazil. As it went down, he saw the floating cooler and jumped inside.

“I was desperate. I thought my end was coming. But thanks God, God gave me one more chance,” he told Record TV.

Rodrigues said he had no food or water. At times, sharks surrounded him as he floated in the ocean.

But 11 days after his boat went down, a group of fishermen found Rodrigues off the coast of Suriname. He was treated at a hospital.

“I was born again. I thought I wouldn’t be telling this story, but I’m back here,” he said. “That freezer was God in my life. The only thing I had was the freezer. It was a miracle.”

Officials detained Rodrigues for a few days because he didn’t have proper documentation, but he is now back home with his family in Brazil.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting
The Rizing Starz Childcare Center off South Court Street in Montgomery is facing a lawsuit over...
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
File image
Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WSFA 12...
‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving WSFA airwaves
The ice skating rink at Eastdale Mall is closing.
Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement

Latest News

Week 3 Fever Star Athlete of the Week nominees announced
Labor Day Bake Sale
Local men’s club, church hold Labor Day fundraising cookouts
Shoppers could be seen searching for Labor Day deals, some even commuting from out of town.
Alabama retailers expected to see more sales growth this year
Alabama retailers expected to see more sales growth this year
Alabama retailers expected to see more sales growth this year