Mellow Mushroom coming to Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road has reached an agreement to bring a new pizza restaurant to the town.

Mellow Mushroom will take the end space in the Pike Road Station complex, with their buildout taking place over the next few months.

Town officials said the development is a result of ongoing efforts to identify and engage businesses that support community spirit and Pike Road’s neighborhood atmosphere.

“We look forward to seeing the Town of Pike Road continue to grow. This signals a new type of interest in the Town that is exciting for all of us,” said Mayor Gordon Stone in a statement. “As we evolve, we remain committed to working with businesses to ensure they are a good fit both for the community and the local economy.”

Mellow Mushroom is expected to open in the spring of 2023.

