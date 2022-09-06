Nick Saban discusses student-athlete pressure, mental health on ‘Today Show’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama head football coach Nick Saban sat down with NBC’s ‘Today Show’ on Tuesday to discuss a topic arguably more important than another championship run: the pressure hanging over student-athletes and their mental health as they pursue Saturday wins.

Saban sat with NBC’s Stephanie Gosk to discuss how he helps his team manage the pressure, something he’s well versed in. While he’s been with the Crimson Tide for 16 years, Saban’s more than four-decades in the coaching world have produced incredible results, including six national championships, Heisman Trophy winners and more NFL first-round draft picks than any other college coach.

Expectations are high, as Gosk found out speaking with quarterback Bryce Young. He won the Heisman as a sophomore, and fans are expecting him to continue delivering for the Tide.

Saban said he doesn’t think it’s as difficult now as it used to be to talk about, as Gosk called it, “touchy feely stuff.”

“I don’t think the players really look at it as “I have something wrong with me.” They look at it more like ‘Maybe I could use the help,” and it’s always good to emphasize with people, take help when help is there to be given. It’s not a bad thing,” Saban explained.

“Our ability to overcome those negatives is going to go a long way in helping us be successful.” @TODAYshow @nbc https://t.co/K7jNLQYlvM — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) September 6, 2022

