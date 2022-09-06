Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Really shocked’: Beachgoer prays for woman bitten by shark

The hospital couldn't elaborate on the extent of the woman's injuries. Meanwhile, nearby beachgoers recounted the moments after the bite.
By Dillon Ancheta and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A Hawaii visitor was hospitalized in critical condition after she was bitten by a shark at a beach.

The 51-year-old woman visiting from France was bitten in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay around 4 p.m. Saturday. Bystanders brought her to shore until emergency personnel took over.

“We had all the officers come — lifeguards, police department — asking that everyone stay out of the water,” said Maui resident Cinthia Pacheco.

Pacheco was at the neighboring Baldwin Beach when the bite happened, KHNL reports.

“I think my first reaction was really shocked, and I just felt so bad for the person,” Pacheco said. “We actually said a little prayer for her at the moment... It could’ve been one of us.”

Department of Land and Natural Resources officials said the victim was about 100 feet from shore when she was bitten. Witnesses said the water was murky after a night of heavy rain, which poses an increased risk for humans while swimming.

“When a predator is pursuing a meal, often times in the wild, they’ll grab at the first thing that they sense or see that could be a potential meal. In cases of accidental shark bites, often it’s just that case of mistaken identity,” said Sea Life Park aquarist supervisor Michelle Benedict.

She’s worked in the marine life field for over 20 years and cares for captive sharks. She said while the risk of getting bitten by a shark may be low, the animals are natural predators, and murky waters are their favorable hunting grounds.

“Sharks and other animals in the ocean know you’re there long before you realize that they are there,” Benedict said. “When sharks bite humans, very rarely do they come back to finish off that meal because they realized their mistake, and that’s not the flavor profile or the size of the item they thought they were getting.”

The last shark encounter on Maui was back in May 2021, when a shark bit a man who fell off his kite foil at Kanaha Beach Park. That encounter resulted in minor injuries.

Officials advise people to stay out of murky waters when heading to beaches.

Copyright 2022 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
The Rizing Starz Childcare Center off South Court Street in Montgomery is facing a lawsuit over...
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WSFA 12...
‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving WSFA airwaves
The ice skating rink at Eastdale Mall is closing.
Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement
File image
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

The Fairfield Fire is seen in the background near Hemet, Calif., on Monday. An extreme heat...
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
The school district, which has taken heavy criticism since the shooting, has been working to...
School starts in Uvalde more than 3 months after mass shooting
Parents say they are concerned as the first day of school draws nearer for Uvalde students and...
Uvalde school year starts amid fear and unfinished security
More than 100 days after the shooting at Robb Elementary School, some schools in Uvalde are now...
Uvalde students return to school after massacre
A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint...
What's next after Trump wins special master in documents probe