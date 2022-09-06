Woman charged after deadly Montgomery stabbing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested on a homicide charge after a fatal Monday morning stabbing, according to court documents.

Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife.

The stabbing happened around 7 a.m. at a home on Turner Place. That’s just off Atlanta Highway.

A motive was not released.

Harris is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $1.5 million bail.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.