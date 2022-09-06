Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman charged after deadly Montgomery stabbing

Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife.
Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested on a homicide charge after a fatal Monday morning stabbing, according to court documents.

Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife.

The stabbing happened around 7 a.m. at a home on Turner Place. That’s just off Atlanta Highway.

A motive was not released.

Harris is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a $1.5 million bail.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
The Rizing Starz Childcare Center off South Court Street in Montgomery is facing a lawsuit over...
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WSFA 12...
‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving WSFA airwaves
The ice skating rink at Eastdale Mall is closing.
Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement
File image
1 dead, 1 injured in early Sunday Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Heavy rainfall will be possible across the region late this week into this weekend.
First Alert: Heavy rain, flooding possible late week
Alabamians are being encouraged to serve their community and volunteer as poll workers ahead of...
Alabamians asked to serve community as poll workers
National Read a Book Day celebrated Tuesday
National Read a Book Day celebrated Tuesday
Tuesday, September 6th, is National Read a Book Day!
National Read a Book Day celebrated Tuesday