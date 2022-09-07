Central Access says dove hunters damage internet lines

VERBENA, Ala. (WSFA) - Five internet lines in Chilton County were down over the weekend, leaving about 350 people without broadband. The lines were damaged by dove hunters, according to Central Access, a subsidiary of Central Alabama Electric.

Central Access’ vice president, Chris Montgomery, says hunters shoot at doves on internet lines because they are easy targets.

Montgomery said they have had issues with dove hunters for years, but the issues recently went up as the company installed broadband in fiber lines in rural areas where people hunt.

Besides not serving their customers when lines are down, the company is concerned for people’s safety.

“To not shoot at the utility lines, don’t shoot at communication lines, but in doing so it damages the power line, it damages the fiber, but what it will do over time, it could degrade the service and the power itself and it could be a safety issue, so that’s really the concern is the safety,” said Montgomery.

“The landowners that now have with fiber come through their property, if they’re having a hunt, to take that into consideration and call us and let us know if there’s any concerns or problems and we can come out and check it prior to the hunt,” said Montgomery.

