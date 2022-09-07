Advertise
The chance of rain is on the rise

Some scattered late day showers today and tomorrow; widespread rain Friday
Increasing rain chances for Central AL
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A better chance of some showers and a storm or two exists today as a front pushes through. Coverage is around 40% for this afternoon and evening. Many will again stay pretty quiet, but coverage will be higher today than what we saw yesterday.

Rain chances will be scattered through Monday, with Friday's chances being more widespread.
Rain chances will be scattered through Monday, with Friday's chances being more widespread.(WSFA 12 News)

Then comes a pretty solid push of deep tropical moisture for the end of the workweek and the upcoming weekend. That push of moisture will come in tandem with an area of low pressure and a stalled out frontal boundary to allow for high September rain chances from late Thursday thru Sunday.

Even with the higher rain chances of 50-80%, it will not rain the entire time during that stretch. It will rain solidly in nearly every location, but breaks in the wet weather will occur. Friday has the best chance of featuring numerous to widespread showers, downpours and a few storms.

Friday will feature some heavy downpours and the potential for some flooding.
Friday will feature some heavy downpours and the potential for some flooding.(WSFA 12 News)

Not everyone will see heavy rain, but there will certainly be areas that do. Tropical downpours are going to be mixed in, and this could lead to some flooding concerns due to the ground being wet from previous rainfall.

It’s impossible to tell you where the heaviest rain and flood risk will be at this point, but the risk is there. Those east of I-65 may wind up with the highest chance of seeing heavier rainfall, but it could occur anywhere -- especially Friday.

The chance of showers and some storms will remain Monday, but coverage comes down closer to 40% or so. By Tuesday the chance of rain comes down to 20% as drier air filters in behind another front.

Mugginess comes down slightly today into tomorrow before coming back up later tomorrow and this...
Mugginess comes down slightly today into tomorrow before coming back up later tomorrow and this weekend.(WSFA 12 News)

Highs will be near 90 degrees today and tomorrow before coming down for Friday and the weekend. Highs should hang in the lower 80s Friday and the middle 80s this weekend, but exact highs will depend on how much rain falls and how much sun you see.

No noticeable changes in the overnights or the mugginess are on the way through the weekend. We’ll maintain the muggy feel and this will keep lows at or just above 70 degrees every night. If you are wanting some positive news regarding this, we do see the potential for a drop in humidity and overnight lows to drop down into the 60s as we push into next week. It’s not set in stone, but it’s certainly looking more and and more likely.

