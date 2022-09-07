Discussion of proposed Montgomery city budget postponed

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council will have an extra week to discuss the line items in the mayor’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023.

The council was scheduled to discuss the spending plan on Tuesday, but council President Pro Tempore Charles Jinwright decided to table the discussion.

Prior to postponing, the council opened the floor for the public to comment on or against the budget, but no one approached the podium.

Councilwoman Marche Johnson said there are some concerns with some items in the budget that the council wants to discuss in the work session.

“One of the main ones would be the Charity Association of Hospitals,” Johnson said, “That was created back in the ‘80s for minority groups where they were funding, maybe health care or shots or anything of that nature.”

Johnson mentioned the organization would no longer be necessary now that hospitals receive federal funding that pays for free health screenings and vaccinations, further suggesting that the $80,000 of those allocated funds should go towards the Boys & Girls Clubs in Montgomery.

The councilwoman encourages residents to pay attention to the budget to see how the city is spending the money and also track the annual growth.

The work session to discuss line items in the budget has been rescheduled for Sept. 13.

