Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Discussion of proposed Montgomery city budget postponed

Montgomery City Hall
Montgomery City Hall(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council will have an extra week to discuss the line items in the mayor’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2023.

The council was scheduled to discuss the spending plan on Tuesday, but council President Pro Tempore Charles Jinwright decided to table the discussion.

Prior to postponing, the council opened the floor for the public to comment on or against the budget, but no one approached the podium.

Councilwoman Marche Johnson said there are some concerns with some items in the budget that the council wants to discuss in the work session.

“One of the main ones would be the Charity Association of Hospitals,” Johnson said, “That was created back in the ‘80s for minority groups where they were funding, maybe health care or shots or anything of that nature.”

Johnson mentioned the organization would no longer be necessary now that hospitals receive federal funding that pays for free health screenings and vaccinations, further suggesting that the $80,000 of those allocated funds should go towards the Boys & Girls Clubs in Montgomery.

The councilwoman encourages residents to pay attention to the budget to see how the city is spending the money and also track the annual growth.

The work session to discuss line items in the budget has been rescheduled for Sept. 13.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife.
Woman charged after deadly Montgomery stabbing
File image
Prattville police looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run
The Rizing Starz Childcare Center off South Court Street in Montgomery is facing a lawsuit over...
Lawsuit claims infant neglected at Montgomery child care center
The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WSFA 12...
‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving WSFA airwaves
The ice skating rink at Eastdale Mall is closing.
Eastdale Mall closing ice skating rink, planning roller skating replacement

Latest News

Students from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice’s Augusta Youth Development Campus...
State school board to vote on new high school graduation requirements
Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old was found shot to death late Monday...
1 dead in Monday night shooting near downtown Montgomery
.
Montgomery church makes relief efforts for Ukraine
.
ALEA shares safety tips for runners after Tenn. jogger kidnapped, killed