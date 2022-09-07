Faulkner University launches eSports team with brand new on-campus arena

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A brand new eSports arena is set to open this week at Faulkner University, where the new eSports team is set to begin competition this fall!

ESports are organized video competitions. It is an idea that’s exploding in popularity across high schools, colleges and universities throughout the country. It’s growing from a grassroots effort where gaming guidelines, competition schedules and player formats are agreed upon with mutual cooperation between opposing teams.

“Esports is in high demand right now among high schools and it’s growing at an incredible rate among colleges and universities,” said Mark Hunt, Vice President for Enrollment Management. “Esports is something you can participate in from anywhere in the world and we already have a large number of students on campus who have expressed interest in participating and growing the sport.”

Since competitions are virtual, they can be broadcast online for viewers to watch around the world. According to gaming analytics company, NewZoo, the fan base for eSports is expected to include nearly 729 million people by the end of 2021, a 10% increase from 2020.

E-sports here will be organized under the Faulkner Athletics program.. teams can include up to six players at a time, smaller teams, or even individual tournaments, depending on the game.

Faulkner University has built a brand new arena designed specifically for e-sports and can be used for even more events and activities. Its official dedication and grand opening is set for Thursday at 11:15 p.m.

Prospective students interested in eSports should contact the Admissions Office at 334-386-7200 or inquire by email at admissions@faulkner.edu

