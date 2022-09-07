A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready to step outside in the morning and take a deep breath of autumn air? I know I certainly am! It has been a hot, muggy and wet summer with plenty of sauna-like air in Alabama (as expected, of course).

Now with mid-September just around the corner it’s fair to think that first shot of autumn-like air is coming.

Well guess what? It is! Models have continued to show our first true fall cold front pushing through early next week. It’s probably not going to happen Monday, but by late Tuesday afternoon the front should clear the entire state of Alabama.

Lower humidity is expected next week with dew points in the 50s and 60s. (WSFA 12 News)

That will allow that fall-like air to pour into the area from the northwest. Tuesday through Friday will feature much lower humidity, cooler overnight lows in the 60s, plenty of sunshine, and no rain chances.

Dew points will likely drop into the 50s and 60s during this period. That will be about as low as they have been all summer. The last time a dew point below 60 degrees was recorded in Montgomery was mid-June! That will truly feel like “breath of fresh air” weather.

Those lower dew points mean there will be much less moisture in the air. The result will be ample sunshine every day instead of those puffy cumulus clouds filling the sky. And of course a lack of clouds means a lack of rain!

Lower humidity and cooler overnights are likely next week. (WSFA 12 News)

The lower dew points also mean overnight lows will be able to dip down into the 60s. Right now the forecast features lows in the middle and upper 60s for several consecutive nights starting Tuesday night. There could be some lower 60s if the air is as dry as advertised on some of the models.

Only once since July 1st has the temperature dipped below 70 degrees in Montgomery. That occurred back on September 1st. This upcoming stretch will definitely deliver more than one overnight low below 70. The last time multiple sub-70 temperatures occurred in a row was late May!

These temperatures won’t be unusual by any means. Average low temps by the time mid-September rolls around are in the mid-60s. It’s just that the first shot of this kind of air feels incredible.

Afternoon highs will not come down as they will still be in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s next week. For mid-September that’s about where we should be. The lower humidity will help make the afternoons feel much better.

