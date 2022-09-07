New jobs coming to Dothan after $9 million facility investment by Gateway Tire Southeast

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A major investment by Gateway Tire Southeast into expanding their Dothan facility is set to add not just more space, but also more jobs to the local market.

In a press release from the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, it was announced that the wholesale tire dealer company would be putting in $9 million dollars in the expansion project, which is set to add over 100,000 square feet to their facility at 570 Technology Drive.

In addition, the city as well as Gateway expect the investment and expansion to add in another 30 jobs in the Dothan market.

“The distribution/logistics sector is one of the foundational business targets in Alabama’s overarching strategic economic development effort,” said Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield. “Gateway Tire Southeast’s expansion project showcases how our team works to recruit new investment, as we did when the company selected Dothan back in 2017, and how we support their continued growth over the years.”

In a joint statement, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver celebrated the investment, saying “Gateway Tire Southeast has been a great fit for our community, and we are proud to be a partner in their continued growth in Dothan and the Wiregrass.

“The continued investment by Gateway Tire Southeast is a great example of how the Wiregrass community continues to support existing industry to ensure their long-term success.”

Gateway Tire Southeast General Manager Bryan Dismuke sent out his appreciation to the City of Dothan, Houston County, and the State of Alabama “for their continued support and partnership in our growth and success.”

The expansion will take the Dothan Warehouse from 200,000 square feet to 340,000 square feet. Dothan’s center is a key distribution point for the company’s delivery to retailers and maintenance shops for brands such as Toyo, Bridgestone, Firestone, Michelin, BF Goodrich, Goodyear/Titan, and many others.

