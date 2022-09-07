New statewide police database aims to keep guns away from convicted criminals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There will soon be a new statewide tool for local law enforcement to use. It’s goal is to help keep guns out of the hands of convicted criminals.

It’s a new database, similar to a missing persons database or stolen cars, except this one is for firearms.

State Rep. Allen Treadaway said it’s launching on October 1 and it’s going to help police in real time. When they run someone’s information, the new database will tell officers if the person has been convicted of a crime, like domestic violence, and isn’t allowed to legally carry a firearm. Then, police can make an arrest and Treadaway said it could help prevent crimes they may have committed.

Treadaway said right now, the state doesn’t have something like this in place and someone could have a lifetime carry permit in one county but be convicted of a crime in another, and officers wouldn’t know to take the weapon and make an arrest. He hopes this lowers future domestic violence and gun crimes.

“When we run you at 2:00 in the afternoon or 2:00 in the morning, the system will show that earlier that day or last week, you were convicted of a crime or you were adjugated with a mental defect, and something will kick into the system to show that you’re not supposed to carry that weapon.”

This new database is part of the new permit-less carry law. Treadaway said it is going to be the first of it’s kind in the country.

