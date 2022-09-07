Advertise
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Montgomery overnight

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are looking for person who hit and killed a pedestrian with their vehicle early Wednesday.

Police found the victim on the East South Boulevard service road near Ivy Lane at about 2:50 a.m. Maj. Saba Coleman said the vehicle drove off before officers arrived.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim as Demetrious Williams, a 30-year-old resident of Burkville. That’s a community in Lowndes County.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle nor the driver.

Anyone with information may contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

