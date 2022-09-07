Prattville man indicted in step-daughter’s beating death

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County grand jury has indicted a woman’s stepfather with murder a year after she was fatally beaten, according to court records,

Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, was indicted on Aug. 26 for the murder. Court documents say the victim, who has never been publicly identified, sent messages to family and friends that included a photo of injuries to her head and face. The following day, the victim was found unresponsive and taken to Baptist Medical Center South in critical condition.

A deposition from medical staff said the victim had “severe hemorrhaging in her brain causing her to be in a vegetative state.” The victim was considered “clinically brain dead” and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Initially, Slayton was charged with domestic violence assault, but after the victim’s death, the charge was upgraded to murder.

Following the indictment, Slayton was listed as being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $250,000 bail.

