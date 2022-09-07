Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville man indicted in step-daughter’s beating death

Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, is charged with murdering his stepdaughter.
Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, is charged with murdering his stepdaughter.((Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County grand jury has indicted a woman’s stepfather with murder a year after she was fatally beaten, according to court records,

Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, was indicted on Aug. 26 for the murder. Court documents say the victim, who has never been publicly identified, sent messages to family and friends that included a photo of injuries to her head and face. The following day, the victim was found unresponsive and taken to Baptist Medical Center South in critical condition.

A deposition from medical staff said the victim had “severe hemorrhaging in her brain causing her to be in a vegetative state.” The victim was considered “clinically brain dead” and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Initially, Slayton was charged with domestic violence assault, but after the victim’s death, the charge was upgraded to murder.

Following the indictment, Slayton was listed as being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $250,000 bail.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife.
Woman charged after deadly Montgomery stabbing
Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old was found shot to death late Monday...
1 dead in Monday night shooting near downtown Montgomery
According to court records, Javius Thomas is charged with assault first-degree.
Man charged with assault after victim shot multiple times
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC, not WSFA 12...
‘Days of Our Lives’ leaving WSFA airwaves

Latest News

Rickem Samuels went missing in 2016.
Six years later, Rickem Samuels’ murder remains unsolved
A shot of fall (sort of) looms next week with lower humidity and sunshine.
A look to next week: Our first true shot of fall?
The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding Amanda Minor.
Search underway for missing woman in Elmore County
A major investment by Gateway Tire Southeast into expanding their Dothan facility is set to add...
New jobs coming to Dothan after $9 million facility investment by Gateway Tire Southeast