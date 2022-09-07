Advertise
Search underway for missing woman in Elmore County

The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding Amanda Minor.
The Elmore County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding Amanda Minor.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials in Elmore County are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 39-year-old Amanda Minor was last seen Monday around 11 p.m. in the area of Dark Corners Road in Tallassee. She is believed to be driving a blue 2009 Ford Flex.

Officials said she may have a condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information regarding Minor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 567-5227 or call 911.

