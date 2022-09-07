Advertise
Weather prompts multiple Thursday high school football games

Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school...
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school football games are being moved up a day.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school football games are being moved to Thursday night.

As a result, the WSFA sports team is preparing for TWO episodes of Friday Night Football Fever, one on Thursday and the other on Friday.

Below is a list of the games that have been confirmed for Thursday night:

  • Pike Road at Lanier 
  • Dothan at Prattville 
  • Abbeville Christian at Edgewood
  • Lee Scott at Morgan Academy
  • Holtville at Selma
  • Macon East at Hooper Academy
  • Highland Home at Lanett
  • Brantley at Elba
  • Carroll at Charles Henderson
  • Autagaville at Calhoun
  • Marbury at Demopolis
  • Elmore County at Central Clay
  • Verbena at Billingsley
  • Tallassee at Beauregard
  • St James at Greensboro

Any additional games that are moved to Thursday will be added to this list as they become confirmed.

