Weather prompts multiple Thursday high school football games

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school football games are being moved to Thursday night.

As a result, the WSFA sports team is preparing for TWO episodes of Friday Night Football Fever, one on Thursday and the other on Friday.

Below is a list of the games that have been confirmed for Thursday night:

Pike Road at Lanier

Dothan at Prattville

Abbeville Christian at Edgewood

Lee Scott at Morgan Academy

Holtville at Selma

Macon East at Hooper Academy

Highland Home at Lanett

Brantley at Elba

Carroll at Charles Henderson

Autagaville at Calhoun

Marbury at Demopolis

Elmore County at Central Clay

Verbena at Billingsley

Tallassee at Beauregard

St James at Greensboro

Any additional games that are moved to Thursday will be added to this list as they become confirmed.

