Weather prompts multiple Thursday high school football games
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school football games are being moved to Thursday night.
As a result, the WSFA sports team is preparing for TWO episodes of Friday Night Football Fever, one on Thursday and the other on Friday.
Below is a list of the games that have been confirmed for Thursday night:
- Pike Road at Lanier
- Dothan at Prattville
- Abbeville Christian at Edgewood
- Lee Scott at Morgan Academy
- Holtville at Selma
- Macon East at Hooper Academy
- Highland Home at Lanett
- Brantley at Elba
- Carroll at Charles Henderson
- Autagaville at Calhoun
- Marbury at Demopolis
- Elmore County at Central Clay
- Verbena at Billingsley
- Tallassee at Beauregard
- St James at Greensboro
Any additional games that are moved to Thursday will be added to this list as they become confirmed.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.