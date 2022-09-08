ADOC: Elmore Correctional Facility administrator retiring following arrest

ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility will leave his post following an arrest last week.

An ADOC representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at the prison, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence.

ADOC said Baldwin was put on mandatory leave until his court appearance in December. In the meantime, he has submitted paperwork for retirement, which will be effective Oct. 1.

