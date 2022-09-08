Advertise
ADOC: Elmore Correctional Facility administrator retiring following arrest

An Alabama Department of Corrections representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at Elmore Correctional Facility, submitted retirement paperwork.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections confirms a warden at Elmore Correctional Facility will leave his post following an arrest last week.

An ADOC representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at the prison, was arrested in Cullman on Aug. 30 for suspicion of driving under the influence.

ADOC said Baldwin was put on mandatory leave until his court appearance in December. In the meantime, he has submitted paperwork for retirement, which will be effective Oct. 1.

