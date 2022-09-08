Alabama State to challenge UCLA Saturday

PASADENA, Cali. (WSFA) - The Alabama State University Hornets will challenge UCLA for its third game of the 2022 football season.

This game will mark the first matchup with a Historically Black College and University for UCLA.

The Hornets won its first two games of the season under new head coach Eddie Robinson.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

TIME: 4 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

WHERE TO WATCH: Pac-12 Network

