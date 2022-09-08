ASU to host 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University has been selected to host the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands.

The live showcasing event features marching bands and dance teams from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

The event, previously held in Atlanta, will take place on February 18 in the ASU Stadium. It had been paused since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans are invited to vote for five marching bands that will perform live at the 2023 Invitational showcase alongside the ASU’s Mighty Marching Hornets.

“I am proud of the special relationship Honda has with HBCUs,” said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda. “Born out of more than three decades of collaboration on programs that support and celebrate the dreams of HBCU students as the next generation of Black leaders, we continue to build on our relationship with HBCUs in new and meaningful ways. In 2023, we will take Honda Battle of the Bands to an HBCU campus and look forward to sharing our inspirational HBCU journey with loyal HBOB fans and society.”

This will mark the first time the event will be held on the campus of an HBCU.

“We are extremely excited that Alabama State University has been selected as the site for the 2023 Honda Battle of the Bands,” said ASU President, Dr. Quinton T. Ross, Jr. “By bringing the popular event to the ASU campus, Honda has advanced and strengthened its longstanding support of the nation’s HBCUs. The ASU stadium will provide a perfect setting for the Honda Battle of the Bands; and I know that with the support of Hornet Nation, the City of Montgomery and HBOB fans, the event will be a great success.”

Officials say the 2023 program will also include pre-event activities in the city of Montgomery.

Tickets are available here.

