Auburn to take on San Jose State Saturday
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers are preparing to take on San Jose State in its second home game of the 2022 football season.
The matchup will be the third time the two teams have met since 2014, in which Auburn won.
The Tigers opened its season on Sept. 3 with a win against Mercer.
DATE: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
TIME: 6:30 P.M. Central
LOCATION: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn
WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU
