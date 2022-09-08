Auburn to take on San Jose State Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn Tigers are preparing to take on San Jose State in its second home game of the 2022 football season.

The matchup will be the third time the two teams have met since 2014, in which Auburn won.

The Tigers opened its season on Sept. 3 with a win against Mercer.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

TIME: 6:30 P.M. Central

LOCATION: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn

WHERE TO WATCH: ESPNU

