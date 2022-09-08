Advertise
Better Breakfast Month encourages well-balanced morning meals

September is Better Breakfast Month! Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day.
September is Better Breakfast Month! Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:25 AM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September is Better Breakfast Month! Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day.

Experts say eating a regular morning meal helps control weight and can help us eat healthier meals throughout the day. A well-balanced breakfast in the morning gives our bodies energy throughout the day.

Dr. Bryan Strickland, a primary care physician, and his wife, Nutritionist Carolyn Strickland, provided some examples of a well-balanced breakfast Thursday morning on Today in Alabama.

Overnight Oats in a Jar.
Overnight Oats in a Jar.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
Chickpea and Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash.
Chickpea and Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

The two have a YouTube Channel, Stricklands & Friends: A Seasonal WFPB Cookbook, providing a number of recipes and tips for healthy eating all day.

