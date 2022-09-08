Advertise
Biscuits Baseball last home series and more happening this weekend

The Rundown Sept 9-11th
The Rundown Sept 9-11th(WSFA)
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Are you looking for a fun way to spend the weekend? Well, no need to look any further. Here at the Rundown, we find events happening around Central and South Alabama and bring them to you.

This weekend you can head down to Riverwalk Stadium for the last home series of the season as the Montgomery Biscuits take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas. On Friday, you can enjoy a night of fan fun as the Biscuits celebrate “Fan Appreciation Night.” There will be several giveaways, as well. Saturday night, you can enjoy the MAX fireworks show. On Sunday, bring your furry friends and enjoy Bark in the Park.

Early Saturday morning, you can shop and support locals by heading to the Montgomery Curb Market or any of your local town farmers’ markets. You can enjoy the great selection of fruits, veggies, homemade jellies, boiled peanuts and more. There are quite a few farmer’s markets throughout the region, including Eastchase Farmers Market.

Sunday is Grandparents Day and what better way to celebrate grandpa and grandma than by taking them to The Montgomery Zoo. All grandparents will receive free admission to the zoo and the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, September 9

Saturday, September 10

Sunday, September 11

For more content and to keep in touch, follow us on Instagram @thealrundown and visit www.wsfa.com/therundown for more events. Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

