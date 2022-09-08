Biscuits’ final home game in regular season will be Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The clock is ticking for Montgomery Biscuits fans hoping to attend a home game in the 2022 season.

All summer, people have been cheering on the Butter and Blue. In fact, around 210,000 tickets have been sold this season.

The last home game in the regular season will be Sunday unless the team makes it to playoffs.

“If we do clinch a playoff spot, we’ll have a home game right here at Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday, September 20th,” said general manager Mike Murphy.

The team is encouraging fans to attend a game before it is too late.

While COVID-19 affected nearly every aspect of life, including the Biscuits, the general manager explained it has been refreshing to watch crowds return.

“We’re not quite back to where we were pre-pandemic, but it is something that we’ve seen some really great crowds, and we’ve seen some nights where it just feels like things are back and things are going well,” he said.

For some people, Biscuits games are an escape from everyday life. That is the case for James Pilson and his grandson Nathan Roberts, who try and come here three to four times a week.

“I’ve had a serious illness and it gets me out of the house, plus it lifts my spirits,” Pilson said. “I mean if it wasn’t for Biscuit baseball, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Looking ahead, the Biscuits are already making preparation for next season. The team just received its 2023 schedule and is working on its promotional calendar.

Tickets can be purchased on the Montgomery Biscuits website.

