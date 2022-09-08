Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Collar worn by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg up for auction

Personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be offered at auction...
Personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be offered at auction for the first time.(Bonhams)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – She was a trailblazer serving on the nation’s highest court for 27 years.

Now, nearly 100 personal items of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg are up for auction.

According to Auction House Bonhams, the items being offered include some rare signature pieces from Ginsburg’s fashion collection.

Some of the items include two pairs of her lace gloves, one of her favorite shawls and a beaded gilt collar necklace.

Justice Ginsburg was known for styling her judicial robes with bold collars.

This one being auctioned is estimated to be worth between $3,000 and $5,000.

The auction is now live on Bonhams.com. It ends Sept. 16.

The proceeds will benefit SOS Children’s Villages, an organization that cares for foster children or those who are at risk of losing their parents.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alabama Department of Corrections representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at...
ADOC: Elmore Correctional Facility administrator retiring following arrest
The missing persons alert issued Wednesday for a woman in Elmore County has been canceled.
Alert canceled for missing woman in Elmore County
Michael Lynn Slayton, 58, is charged with murdering his stepdaughter.
Prattville man indicted in step-daughter’s beating death
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Montgomery overnight
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school...
Weather prompts multiple Thursday high school football games

Latest News

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Buckingham Palace...
Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to king
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Las Vegas police serve a search warrant in connection with the stabbing death of a reporter.
Las Vegas police arrest county official in connection with stabbing death of reporter
A woman's interference in a children's football game in Texas led her and her family to be...
Caught on camera: Mom from opposing team chases Pee Wee player
Guthrie's is opening a new Montgomery location on EastChase Parkway.
Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery