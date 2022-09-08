Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

EJI starts new initiative to fight hunger in Alabama

Food insecurities and hunger have increased because of inflation
Food insecurities and hunger have increased because of inflation(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative is starting a new program to address the needs in Alabama.

“Alabama has one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the country,” Executive Director Bryan Stevenson said.

Stevenson added inflation has exacerbated hunger problems, saying “that dollar doesn’t get the same things that a dollar got at the grocery store a year ago.”

The program will help food banks in the state like the Food Bank of East Alabama, West Alabama Food Bank, Helping Hand Ministries and Edmundite Missions address their needs as more families “are now going to food pantries and food banks for the first time.”

Stevenson also mentioned there will be a separate program to help families who have specific dietary needs, such as diabetes, allergies and intolerances, and others.

“Often the distribution models that we rely on aren’t capable of being tailored to those different kinds of needs and those different kinds of families,” he said.

EJI plans to focus on poor rural areas and urban areas that are considered food deserts for its initiative.

Stevenson said fighting hunger decreases the possibility of children misbehaving in school, plus people are less likely to commit crimes.

“It opens up opportunities for education and employment and healthy living conditions,” Stevenson said.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Celine Dion Harris, 25, is accused of stabbing Tony Taylor, 25, to death with a knife.
Woman charged after deadly Montgomery stabbing
Police are searching for a suspect after a 31-year-old was found shot to death late Monday...
1 dead in Monday night shooting near downtown Montgomery
According to court records, Javius Thomas is charged with assault first-degree.
Man charged with assault after victim shot multiple times
The missing persons alert issued Wednesday for a woman in Elmore County has been canceled.
Alert canceled for missing woman in Elmore County
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store

Latest News

Police issued an alert Wednesday for Ezekiel Kelly, 19, urging residents to shelter in place.
Memphis police: Shooting spree suspect in custody
An Alabama Department of Corrections representative said Jeffery Baldwin, who is warden II at...
ADOC: Elmore Correctional Facility administrator retiring following arrest
Central Access says dove hunters damaged power lines in Chilton County.
Central Access says dove hunters damage internet lines
Dove hunters damage central access internet lines
Dove hunters damage central access internet lines