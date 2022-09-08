Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4

Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school...
Inclement weather is in the forecast for Friday, which means a number of area high school football games are being moved up a day.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games:

  • Pike Road vs. Lanier
  • Brantley vs. Elba
  • Dothan vs. Prattville
  • Holtville vs. Selma
  • Carroll vs. Charles Henderson
  • Elmore County vs. Central Clay
  • Highland Home vs. Lanett
  • Tallassee vs. Beauregard
  • Macon East vs. Hooper Academy
  • Abbeville Christian vs. Edgewood
  • Lee Scott vs. Morgan Academy

