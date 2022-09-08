Guthrie’s plans 2023 return to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fast food chain Guthrie’s is making its return to Montgomery.

The Auburn-based chicken finger chain recently broke ground on a new location on EastChase Parkway, near Taco Bell.

“We’ve just begun construction and anticipate opening early next year,” said Matthew Myers, Guthrie’s chief operating officer. “We’re chicken finger and fries loving locals that will live and breathe Montgomery. From families to workers, little league teams, late night snackers, or anyone craving authentic made-to-order chicken fingers and sides – we’ve got you covered at Guthrie’s. And our signature Guthrie’s sauce – well, it’s just a game changer.”

Guthrie’s previously operated at least three restaurants in Montgomery, including one in The Shoppes at EastChase. Company officials first announced plans for the chain to return to Montgomery in late 2019.

“The timing was just right for our re-entry into Montgomery and in light of everything we’ve gone through as a community over the last several years, we are so excited to offer residents, families and visitors a chance to experience the absolute best chicken fingers in the world,” said Myers.

Guthrie’s, with locations throughout the Southeast, is the latest fast-food chain to reenter the Montgomery market in recent years following the return of Bojangles, Checkers, Whataburger and Mrs. Winner’s Chicken & Biscuits.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.