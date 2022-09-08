Huntingdon set for Saturday matchup with Birmingham Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks will take on Birmingham Southern in its second game of the 2022 football season.

The Hawks have won four of 12 games played between the two teams since 2009.

Huntingdon started the season on Sept. 3 with a loss against Linfield.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

TIME: 6 P.M. Central

LOCATION: General Krulak Satudium, Birmingham

WHERE TO WATCH: Game is not televised

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.