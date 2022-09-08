Advertise
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Selma murder

Jalen Furlow, 24, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to court documents.
Jalen Furlow, 24, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to court documents.(Source: Selma Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been sentenced for a murder committed in 2018.

Jalen Furlow, 24, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to murder in June.

Selma police say Furlow shot and killed 24-year-old Leon Sanders on July 14, 2018. Investigators say the two got into a fight near 1st Avenue and Lauderdale Street when Furlow pulled a gun and shot Sanders in the throat. He was pronounced dead at Vaughan Regional Medical Center.

