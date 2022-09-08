Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Selma murder

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been sentenced for a murder committed in 2018.

Jalen Furlow, 24, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to court documents. He pleaded guilty to murder in June.

Selma police say Furlow shot and killed 24-year-old Leon Sanders on July 14, 2018. Investigators say the two got into a fight near 1st Avenue and Lauderdale Street when Furlow pulled a gun and shot Sanders in the throat. He was pronounced dead at Vaughan Regional Medical Center.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.