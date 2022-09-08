No. 1 Alabama to take on Texas Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas (WSFA) - Coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Texas Longhorns for their second game of the 2022 football season.

The Longhorns will host the Crimson Tide for the first time in 100 years.

The Tide opened the season on Sept. 3 with a shutout victory over the University of Louisiana Monroe.

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

TIME: 11 A.M. Central

LOCATION: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin TX

WHERE TO WATCH: FOX

MORE INFORMATION: https://texassports.com/feature/2022-football-gameday

