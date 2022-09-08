Prattville police searching for woman missing over a week

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who’s been missing since Aug. 29.

Authorities say 67-year-old Dawn Marie Evans was last seen in the area of Business Park Drive in Prattville. She may have been driving a plum or purple 2006 Hyundai Azera with Alabama license plate number 32A039B.

Police say Evans may have a condition that could impair her judgement.

Evans is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray or partially gray hair.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts should call the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or 911.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.