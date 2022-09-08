Advertise
Prattville police searching for woman missing over a week

Prattville police are searching for Dawn Marie Evans. She has been missing since Aug. 29, 2022.
Prattville police are searching for Dawn Marie Evans. She has been missing since Aug. 29, 2022.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who’s been missing since Aug. 29.

Authorities say 67-year-old Dawn Marie Evans was last seen in the area of Business Park Drive in Prattville. She may have been driving a plum or purple 2006 Hyundai Azera with Alabama license plate number 32A039B.

Police say Evans may have a condition that could impair her judgement.

Evans is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and approximately 140 pounds. She has blue eyes and gray or partially gray hair.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts should call the Prattville Police Department at 334-595-0208 or 911.

